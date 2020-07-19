Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya hits out at him for staying silent over abuse claims

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife said that while he tried to character assassinate her, she will not 'bow down'

Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya is hitting out at the actor once again questioning his silence over her accusations of emotional and physical abuse.

Turning to Twitter, the estranged wife of the Manto actor said the reason for his silence is because his career and reputation is now on the brink of collapse.

“Every single thing or right I have sought in the family towards my own life’s existence and self respect .....& I have only ‘well planted’ mouthpieces having replied to me Every time for longest of my 10 years of my married life. Your brother in particular or then other brothers .. only faces changed. Your manager?” she wrote.

“Your hired PR machinery led fake news doing my character assassinations — time n again? Or your hired legal Councilors Or wives of those very brothers and their notices ... (sic),” she went on to say.

She continued saying that while he tried to character assassinate her, she will not “bow down” before him this time.

“While you believe In Quantity in the number of ill directed notices riding on misplaced sensibilities under the realm of your stardom .. I will only serve you with more quality and evidences in this fight ... as we go along ! & That’s a Promise of ... A fight of a mother ... A fight of a Wife .... A fight of a resurrected soul against all the tortures which I have faced at the hand of you /your family for 10 long years . With my heart where it belongs for the love of my kids. Anjana Kishore Pandey or Aaliya Siddiqui as the world might be knowing me , just as yet ! (sic).”

She had also accused Siddiqui of infidelity in an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, saying: “When I was pregnant, I had to drive all by myself for check-ups. My doctor used to tell me that I’m mad and I’m the first lady who’s come alone for delivery. My labour pain started and Nawaz and his parents were there.”

“But when I was in pain, my husband is not with me. He was talking to his girlfriend on calls. I knew everything because there used to be itemised statement of phone bills.”