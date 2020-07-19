Karan Johar had called Sushant Singh Rajput a ‘flop’: reveals Kangana Ranaut

Karan Johar had called Sushant Singh Rajput a ‘flop’ hero, reveals Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has revealed that filmmaker Karan Johar had called late actor Sushant Singh Rajput a ‘flop’ hero after his film Drive had no takers in June 2019.



In an interview with Indian media, the Queen actress said Karan Johar, who has received severe backlash for nepotism in the Bollywood following the death of the MS Dhoni actor, and major production houses had also sidelined Sushant.

She also claimed that Karan Johar’s Dharma Production was one of the companies that had totally sidelined Sushant.

Kangana also disclosed that Yash Raj Films head Aditya Chopra had also ignored Sushant for his films despite his hit films like MS Dhoni, and the reason behind it was Karan Johar.

The actress went on to reveal that when she was fighting against nepotism in Bollywood, Sushant Singh Rajput was the only actor who supported her.

On Saturday, Kangana said that she would return her Padma Shri award if she failed to prove claims she made about nepotism in the industry following the death of Sushant.

Kangana had released a couple of videos and had accused several bigwigs from Bollywood of propagating nepotism in the industry.