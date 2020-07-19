Meghan Markle rubbishes claims of not giving financial support to Thomas Markle

Meghan Markle and her father Thomas Markle’s relationship has been brought to light through the documents

Meghan Markle stepped forward rubbishing claims about her giving her estranged father Thomas Markle a cold shoulder and not giving him any financial support.

In the latest set of legal filings submitted by her attorney, the Duchess of Sussex’s lawyers came forth and rebuked the claims of her not giving financial assistance to her father.

The case involves a handwritten letter addressed to her father some parts of which the Mail on Sunday published leading to her suing the paper for ‘misleading’ content as well as ‘breach of privacy.’

A source close to Meghan told Elle, “This is the Mail’s fourth separate request for additional information or clarification. As has been filed in this latest submission, we believe the requests are gratuitous and a further violation and intrusion of privacy of both the Claimant and her father.”

“A fourth request for additional evidence and clarification is unprecedented and has no legal necessity,” the source added.

Meghan and her father’s relationship has been brought to light through the documents and how he conducted multiple paid interviews before she married Prince Harry which led to the eventual collapse of their ties.

The duchess’ legal counsel showed the documents which exhibited how she had played her part as a responsible and dutiful daughter, making sure his financial situation as well as his health were all in check.

She had started giving him financial support in January 2014 when she landed her gig with Suits but stopped when she married into the royal family.

Rest of the claims made by her sister to numerous publications have also been rubbished by Meghan’s lawyers.

“Mr. Markle did not pay for all of the Claimant’s college tuition. The Claimant’s mother also contributed toward her university costs. In addition, the Claimant received scholarships for academic achievement, which reduced the payable tuition fees,” read the filing.

"The Claimant also undertook a work-study program whereby income she made from working on campus after class was applied directly to supplement and lower her tuition costs, thus personally contributing to her tuition as well,” it was further added.

“Mr. Markle and the Claimant had a very close father/daughter relationship throughout her childhood and remained close until he was targeted three years ago by intrusive UK tabloid media,” said the documents.

It was further iterated that while she hasn’t been in touch with her father since May 2018, she has still cared for him as she has a “long-standing history of caring for her father’s health.”

The documents further stated that, “Although the Claimant and her father have not been in contact since then, the Claimant has continued to advocate for the privacy and protection of her father from media intrusion.”

Meghan’s attorney David Sherborne’s latest filings are part of her legal battle with British tabloid the Mail on Sunday.

An insider close to the couple was quoted by Elle, saying: “We believe the Mail is no longer using the litigation process for its defense and is fixated on trying to cause more harm through headline generation. It highlights the fact they are focused on dragging this process out, and are abusing the court process to use irrelevant personal details for ‘exclusives’ prior to trial in order to hide their unlawful actions and distract from the matter at the heart of this case.”