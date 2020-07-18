Kangana Ranaut says she will return her Padma Shri if can’t prove her claims on Sushant Singh's death

Kangana Ranaut says she will return her Padma Shri if can’t prove her claims on Sushant Singh Rajput death

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has said that she would return her Padma Shri award if she failed to prove claims she made about nepotism in the industry following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.



Kangana had released a couple of videos and had accused several bigwigs from Bollywood of propagating nepotism in the industry.

She had also opened about the pressure and rejection Sushant was facing from Bollywood and media.

Now, in an interview with Indian media, she said “I will return my Padma Shri award if I can’t testify what I had said in this regard.”

Kangana also disclosed that she was summoned by Mumbai police in Sushant death case, however she was in Manali.

The actress also named bigwigs like Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra and Mahesh Bhatt and questioned why they have not yet been called in by police for interrogation.

The MS Dhoni actor was found dead at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai and according to police he had committed suicide.

Sushant’s death has initiated a debate on nepotism in Bollywood.

