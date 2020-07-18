Katherine Kendall says she was 'misquoted' by The Sun to defame Johnny Depp

With Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal battle escalating, startling new statements have surfaced defending the former.

American actor and an activist of the #MeToo movement, Katherine Kendall said she was ‘misquoted’ in the infamous article by The Sun which called Depp a ‘wife beater’ over which the actor has sued the publication.

Kendall told London’s High Court that her “words were taken out of context” and she was “misquoted”.

Kendall told the court in a witness statement that she never accused Depp of “hurting” Heard as she never had any “first-hand knowledge” about him ever being abusive in any way.

She went on to reveal that she had texted a reporter for The Sun back then saying: “Amber had hit him, which is why as you know I don’t condone ‘any’ violence.”

“I never meant to be in an article that called Johnny Depp a ‘wife beater’. I told you that I didn’t know that to be true at all!” she wrote.

She went on to say the publication had used the #MeToo movement for their own benefits.

Kendall had also allegedly survived abuse at the hands of fallen Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein back in 1993.