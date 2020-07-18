Harry and Meghan's friends wouldn't be shocked if they were expecting currently

Harry and Meghan Markle's friends wouldn’t be taken aback if they found out about this decision of theirs

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appear to be having a lot going on not just in their professional lives but also their personal.

According to sources cited by HollywoodLife, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might be planning for another baby as “the timing seems to be perfect” for both of them.

An insider close to the pair revealed that while the two are secretive, their friends wouldn’t be taken aback if they found out about this decision of theirs.

“Meghan and Harry haven’t made any sort of pregnancy announcement to their friends but that doesn’t necessarily mean they aren’t because they’re very secretive,” said the source.

The grapevine further said that “it’s totally possible she’s expecting and just keeping it quiet,” as all elements seem to be aligned for them right now.

“They do want another one and the timing is pretty perfect right now since they’re already basically in hiding and they could really keep it a secret much longer than they’d normally be able to,” the source continued.

“None of her friends would be shocked or upset if she decided to take that route. She has every reason to want to guard her privacy as much as possible after what she’s been through,” it was revealed further.

“Now that they’re private citizens, they can hold off on announcing for as long as they want,” it was added.