Drake and DJ Khaled team up for new tracks ‘Popstar’ and 'Greece'

Drake and DJ Khaled have collaborated again as the duo released two brand new songs 'Popstar' and 'Greece'.



Khaled released the much-anticipated tracks at midnight Friday, weeks after he began teasing the collaborations on social media.



The Grammy-winning DJ and producer excitedly posted a series of Instagram photos and videos of himself alongside a real-life owl, which serves as the logo for Drizzy's OVO Sound record label.



'The We The Best' record label owner, last Sunday, teased fans on social media with a collaboration in the works. "Vocals been in," he captioned a video in which he was seen doing computer work next to a live owl. "Pop chune. We ah make chune ah go pop pop pon your head. Remember each key leads to the next key.”

Khaled and Drake have teamed up on a number of singles over the years, including 'I'm on One', 'No New Friends', 'For Free', 'Fed Up', and 'To the Max'.

Drake’s new tracks come more than two months after he released 'Dark Lane Demo Tapes', a compilation project made up of previously leaked tracks or initial SoundCloud exclusives.

The Canadian artist is now preparing to drop a full-length album later this year.