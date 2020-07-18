Netflix's 'The Gray Man' to feature Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling to

"Avengers:Endgame" directors Russo Brothers are directing a film for Netflix which would star Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

According to reports, the film titled "The Gray Man" is being made with an aim to launch a James Bond-level franchise.

Deadline reported that Netflix has committed the largest budget so far for "The Gray Man" which would be an espionage thriller.

The film centers on The Gray Man, a freelance assassin and former CIA operative (Gosling) who is hunted across the globe by his former cohort (Evans) at the secret agency.

Reports said that Netflix is going to allocate more than $200 million for the project.