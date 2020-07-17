close
Fri Jul 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 17, 2020

Ushna Shah shares message for trolls

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 17, 2020

Ushna Shah on Friday shared a powerful quote by Mike Tyson which the boxing legend posted on his social media as warning to trolls.

"Not sure if he said it but it’s the truth," Shah said of the quote which read, "Social media made y'all way too comfortable with disrespecting people and not getting punched in the face for it."

Taking to his Facebook page, Tyson had given a clear message for any trolls out there earlier this month.


Latest News

More From Entertainment