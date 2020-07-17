close
Fri Jul 17, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 17, 2020

Watch: Falak Shabbir sings a song for his bride Sarah Khan

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 17, 2020

Falak Shabbir and  Sarah Khan have tied the knot shortly after they announced their engagement.

The duo kicked off their wedding festivities with a stunning mayun ceremony on Wednesday, with glimpses from the event flooding the internet. 

They are happily married now after signing their life away during an intimate nikkah ceremony held on Thursday.

The newly-wed couple looked beautiful clad in traditional wedding attire as they beamed with joy at the start of their new chapter in life. 

Falak on Friday took to Twitter to share a video from their wedding. The video shows  Falak singing a song while holding the hand of his bride.

"Her laugh makes me happy!"


