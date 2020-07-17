Selena Gomez shares a glimpse of her studio where music video ‘Past Life’ was recorded

US singers Selena Gomez has shared behind the scenes photos and video from the sets of her latest music video Past Life.



Selena and Trevor Daniel’s official video of their song Past Life was released recently and has won the hearts of their fans.

Selena turned to social media on Friday and shared the BTS photos and video saying “check out how we shot the Past Life music video while still social distancing.”



She went on to say “This thing is called the Scan Truck. I stepped into it on my own and it scanned my face up close, which is why the music video looks so real!”

Scan Truck is a mobile 3D studio that is popular in Hollywood.

According to Business Insider, Hollywood hit films The Avengers: Endgame and Venom were also recorded with this technology.

Selena and Daniel recorded the song virtually from their homes before the video transitions to showing vast landscapes.

The Past Life was originally released by Daniel in March, now Gomez joined him for the remix of the song.