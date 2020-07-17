FM Qureshi recovers from coronavirus, pays tribute to healthcare workers

Foreign minister Qureshi pays tribute to country’s healthcare, frontline workers for being the backbone in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi shared on Friday that he has recovered from coronavirus and has rejoined office from today (Friday).

Taking to Twitter, the foreign minister paid tribute to Pakistan’s healthcare and frontline workers for being the country's "backbone in the fight against this pandemic with unyielding commitment and dedication".

"Thank you all for your good wishes and support. I am fortunate to be back in the office today post #COVID. I pay tribute to Pakistan’s healthcare and frontline workers for being our backbone in the fight against this pandemic with unyielding commitment and dedication. I salute you," the minister wrote on Twitter.

On July 13, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that he had tested positive for coronavirus and went into self-isolation.

The foreign minister, in a tweet, had said: “This afternoon I felt a slight fever and immediately quarantined myself at home. I have now tested positive for COVID-19.”

The foreign minister joins, among many others,Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, both who tested positive but subsequently recovered from the coronavirus.