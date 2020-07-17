Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty receives rape, death threats online

Indian actress Rhea Chakraborty, the rumoured girlfriend of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has alleged that she had been the subject of online abuse ever since the MS Dhoni’s death on June 14, 2020.



Rhea turned to Instagram recently and opened about ‘toxicity and harassment’ she had been facing online since the demise of Sushant.

She wrote, “I was called a gold digger ..I kept quiet, I was called a murderer ....I kept quiet, I was slut shamed ....I kept quiet.”

Rhea further alleged that she was also being threatened with rape and death. “But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don’t commit suicide @mannu_raaut?”.



“Do you realize the seriousness of what you have said? These are crimes, and by law no one, I repeat NO ONE should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment.”

She also requested the cyber crime branch India to take necessary action, saying “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.”