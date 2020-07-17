Vicky Kaushal sends sweet birthday wishes to rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, who celebrated her 37th birthday on Thursday and was flooded with best wishes, also received sweet greetings from her rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal.



Fans had been eagerly waiting for Vicky Kaushal’s post for birthday girl Katrina and after he shared his best wishes for the Bharat star with a beautiful post, it won the hearts on social media.

The Raazi actor turned to Instagram and posted a happy-go-lucky adorable photo of his rumoured girlfriend and wrote, Happy birthday @katrinakaif.”

Katrina shared the same picture in her Instagram story and extended gratitude to Vicky Kaushal for sweet wishes.

“Thank you,” she captioned it.

Later, Katrina turned to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her quarantine birthday celebration and thanked everyone for the wishes.

She said, “thank u for all the birthday wishes.”

Katrina and Vicky Kaushal are rumoured to be dating, however, they have not spoken about it publicly.

