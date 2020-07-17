Ellen DeGeneres in trouble after ex staffers reveal they had 'toxic experience' on show

Ellen DeGeneres has found herself embroiled in another controversy as fresh new allegations arise against her.

One current and 10 former employees of The Ellen DeGeneres show have come forward anonymously revealing that they experienced some kind of a "toxic work environment" on set.

The staffers made these accusations while speaking to Buzzfeed on condition of anonymity on Thursday, stating that Ellen DeGeneres' famous daytime talk show isn't as good and cheery as what is shown on the screen.



They further went on to say that they were fired after taking medical leave or bereavement days, faced microaggressions and were subjected to favoritism by executive producers.

However, no claims were specifically made against Ellen but the employees were told not to interact with her if she was in the office.

"People focus on rumours about how Ellen is mean and everything like that, but that's not the problem," one former employee claimed.

"The issue is these three executive producers running the show who are in charge of all these people [and] who make the culture and are putting out this feeling of bullying and being mean. They feel that everybody who works at The Ellen Show is lucky to work there: ‘So if you have a problem, you should leave because we'll hire someone else because everybody wants to work here,'" he added.

Responding to the allegations, executive producers Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner told E! News they are taking the claims "very seriously," adding in a statement, "We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience. It's not who we are and not who we strive to be, and not the mission Ellen has set for us."

"For the record, the day to day responsibility of the Ellen show is completely on us," the statement read. "We take all of this very seriously and we realize, as many in the world are learning, that we need to do better, are committed to do better, and we will do better."

As per a black woman who worked on the show, she experienced what she described as "microaggressions" and was "reprimanded" by Galvin for asking for a raise and suggesting staff members undergo diversity and inclusion training, among other claims. "I feel like I'm not alone in this," she said. "We all feel this. We've been feeling this way, but I've been too afraid to say anything because everyone knows what happens when you say something as a Black person. You're blacklisted."

"They hire people who maybe are inexperienced with how a functional, nontoxic work environment actually is, or someone who just wants to be in that atmosphere so bad that they'll put up with it," one former employee claimed. "They kind of feed off of that, like, ‘This is Ellen; this is as good as it gets. You'll never find anything better than this.'"