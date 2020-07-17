Khloé Kardashian confirms brother Rob returning to 'KUWTK'

'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' recently lost one original cast member Kourtney — but, now, it looks like another one might be returning.



Eldest sibling Kourtney Kardashian quit the family's E! reality series earlier in the year, after having a heated physical row with sister Kim Kardashian West on the previous season.



Kourtney's departure left a huge absence in KUWTK, but Khloé has now revealed that little brother Rob has decided to start filming again after years away.



"My brother's coming back around. He's feeling more confident and comfortable," she told SiriusXM's Morning Mash-Up radio show. "I think he just, you know, started a whole new season, so there you go!"

Rob quit the reality series on a full-time basis following its 13th season, admitting publicly that he didn't "necessarily care about the show" in the same way his sisters did.

With Rob back in the fold for filming, Khloé doesn't see an end in sight for Keeping Up with the Kardashians quite yet.

"We kinda of say [it's over] every season when we're done, and we're like, 'What else are we going to film?' And then, something diabolical happens in this family and we're like, 'We'll keep going'," she admitted.

Khloé's older sister Kourtney recently explained that she'd left the show because the filming atmosphere was "toxic".



"I have been filming the show non-stop for 14 years… I was feeling unfulfilled and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was," she told Vogue Arabia.



"Privacy is something I have come to value and finding that balance of private moments with being on a reality show is hard.



