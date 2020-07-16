Salman Khan sends birthday greetings to Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif on Thursday turned 37. Bollywood celebrities and fans of actress took to social media to send birthday greetings to the Bollywood diva.

Katrina, who is one of the most loved and highly paid actresses in India, is celebrating her birthday with her sister Isabelle Kaif.

Bollywood actors like Alia Bhatt, Anuskha Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar and her rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal wished Katrina with sweet Instagram posts.

Among them was her former boyfriend and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who took to his Instagram to wish the actress.

Salman shared a beautiful picture from their film Tiger Zinda Hai with a happy birthday note.

Over a million people liked Salman Khan's picture with Katrina Kaif within a couple of hours after it was shared.



