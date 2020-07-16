Italy's Ambassador to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese (L) and Pakistan Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa (R). Ambasciata d'Italia Islamabad website and Geo.tv/Files

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday offered Pakistan's assistance to Italy in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the military's media wing said in a statement.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Italy's Ambassador to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese called on Gen Bajwa at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Matters of mutual interest, regional security, and measures to enhance bilateral cooperation between Italy and Pakistan were discussed during the meeting.

The ISPR added that the visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s medical assistance as well as the country's role in the peace and stability of the region.