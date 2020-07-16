Bhatti had tested positive for COVID-19 after his tests were carried out upon his arrival in the UK. Photo: File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared on Thursday that it has requested an update from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) regarding spinner Kashif Bhatti testing positive for the coronavirus.

“Kashif Bhatti’s matter now falls under England board’s jurisdiction,” said the PCB. It also clarified that the player was sent to England after two negative tests reports of the player were received by the board.

“Kashif Bhatti’s test for the airline also came out as negative,” the PCB stated. It added that the arrangements regarding the "bio-secure environment" in England are under the control of the ECB.

Earlier, sources had told Geo News that Bhatti has been confined to his room after testing positive for the virus upon his arrival in England.

The sources also informed that the spinner was separated from the rest of the team after the squad arrived in Derby.

Kashif Bhatti, Haider Ali, Imran Khan Sr and masseur Malang Ali had departed for England last week after testing negative for COVID-19 in back-to-back tests.

The group were expected to be re-tested upon their arrival to Worcester.

Harris Rauf’s health improving

The PCB also shared that fast bowler Harris Rauf’s health was also improving after the results of his COVID-19 test came out as positive. It also added that Rauf’s one test had come out as negative.

“[Harris Rauf] will be eligible to depart for England after testing negative for second time,” said the PCB, adding that the pacer was in a local hotel and being treated under the board's medical panel.

Last month, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had announced Haris Rauf along with Haider Ali and Shadab Khan had tested positive for COVID-19. The pace was left out from the squad after the positive results.