Scott Disick and Sofia Ritchie reunite, start dating again

Scott Disick and Sofia Ritchie have found their way back after a brief time apart.

The couple that parted ways from each other for a month are dating again, a source confirmed to Us Weekly.

The magazine was told by a source yesterday that “they are hanging out again romantically. It’s back on.”



That source added, “They weren’t getting along before—hence the split, and they worked on having a life separate from each other." That life didn't appeal to them as much as one spent together, so here they are, dating again.

Last month, a source close to the couple told E!News that reconciliation between the two is inevitable.

E!'s source said in May that "it's very likely they will reconcile" in the near future because their three-year relationship has been on-off.

The two were spotted together for the first time since split on the Fourth of July.

Then over the weekend, Richie sparked reconciliation rumors by posting a photo of herself at Disick's house.

Hours later, Disick's other ex-girlfriend (and the mother of his three children) Kourtney Kardashian posted an Instagram Story asking "why do we make excuses for bad behavior in the relationships?" adding a suggestive "hmmmmm" to the post, which linked out to an article on the topic.

Kardashian and Disick had gone on a private vacation with family with sources revealing how the latter flirted all through with the reality TV star.

People was told by a source that Richie wasn't exactly happy about the Disick-Kardashian dating rumours then. "It was a serious relationship, not some fling, and she was there for Scott through some tough times," the outlet's source said at the end of June. "It hurts to see all the speculation about Scott and Kourtney, but she is so young and gets so much attention. She'll be totally fine."

According to Page Six's source, Ritchie and Disick called it quits because of Kardashian.

“Kourtney didn’t make it easy for her, and you can only tolerate that kind of treatment for so long," the insider said.

