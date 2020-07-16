'The Old Guards' Charlize Theron was offered the role of Jean Grey in X-Man

Charlize Theron rejected the offer to play the the role of mutant superhero Jean Grey in X-Man.

This was revealed when the film's executive producers and screen writer David Hayter sat for an interview on the 20 anniversary of the movie.

Revealing the secret, Hayter said that not only Charlize Theron turned down the role in the movie, but Patrick Stewart was also in doubt.

"Patrick Stewart didn't want to. It took a long time to convince him," he shared. "Terence Stamp told me, 'You know why Patrick doesn't want to do it? Because of the chair. He doesn't want to be stuck in the chair. But I don't mind. In fact, I also look excellent bald.'"

He also recalled how he and director Bryan Singer flew out to Canada to offer Charlize the role of Jean Grey which turned down.

Earlier, it was revealed that Russell Crowe had turned down the role of Wolverine which was later played by Hugh Jackman.