Tue Jul 14, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 14, 2020

Teenage cancer patient meets COAS Gen Bajwa, says has 'lots of love for Pakistan Army'

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Jul 14, 2020

RAWALPINDI: A teenage cancer patient met Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday after expressing a desire to meet him.

In a video uploaded on the Twitter account of Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major Gen Babar Iftikhar, the COAS can be seen interacting with the child, 15-year-old, Ali Raza, through a video link at the Corps Headquarters Karachi.

The kid has been fighting cancer for a year and had earlier spoken about his wish to join the Pakistan Army.

"COAS appreciated his passion, inquired about his wellbeing & prayed for his recovery," Maj Gen Iftikhar wrote on Twitter. Raza is then seen being given a souvenir as a token of gratitude.

Later, in the video, the teenager talks about his experience, expressing his joy at meeting Gen Bajwa.

"My name is Ali Raza. I have lots of love for the Pakistan Army. I wish to join the army to protect my country. Today, I'm very happy to wear this uniform!

"I thank Army chief a lot. Pak Fauj zindabad [Long live Pakistan Army]," he says.

