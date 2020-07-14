Sanghar police search for influential man who tortured nine children over cutting wood

Police said the accused man tied the children and tortured them for hours after he caught them cutting the wood near the Aqil Hangoorja village in Khipro, Sanghar. The News/Files

KHIPRO: Police on Tuesday launched an investigation against an influential person accused of torturing nine children for cutting wood in a jungle here in the Sanghar district's city.



According to the police, the accused man tied the children and tortured them for hours after he caught them cutting the wood. The kids were cutting wood in the Aqil Hangoorja village near Khipro in Sanghar, they added.



Authorities noted that the children who were assaulted were aged six to 13. They added that the kids informed their parents upon returning home about what they had gone through.

Police explained that the parents filed a complaint after hearing about their kids' experience. A search for the accused has been initiated, they added.