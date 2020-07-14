Kanye West pays heartfelt tribute to late mom with new song called ‘DONDA’

Kanye West pays heartfelt music tribute to late mom with new song ‘DONDA’

Kanye West’s connection with his late mother has always held a deep impact in his life and in an effort to commemorate her 71st birthday, he released a song in her name.

He shared the announcement of this new single over on Twitter with the most heartwarming captions which read, “In loving memory of my incredible mother on her birthday. My mom reciting KRS1 lyrics This song is called DONDA.”

The music video features a collection of clips in which his mom can be heard reciting a line from KRS-One’s Sound of Da Police. It also contained a collection of powerful lines like “Are you really for peace and equality? Or when my car’s hooked up — know you wanna follow me? Your laws are minimal because you won’t even think about the real criminal.”

For the last couple of weeks, Kanye West has been incredibly busy. His most recent release is a track titled Wash Us In The Blood in collaboration with Travis Scott.