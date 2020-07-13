Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan 'clinically stable' after coronavirus diagnosis

Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan were reported to be “clinically stable” as per hospital sources

Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are in stable condition now after they were earlier moved to a hospital on Sunday following their coronavirus diagnosis.

The father-son duo were reported to be “clinically stable” as per hospital sources and are currently placed in the isolation ward.

A source told PTI: “They both are in the (isolation) ward and are clinically stable. At present, they do not requiring aggressive treatment.”

“They are okay with the first line of medication. They are being given supportive therapy. Their vitals and appetite are fine,” added the insider.

On Sunday, Aishwarya Rai and her eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya were also tested positive as the infectious disease took all three generations of the Bollywood royal clan under its grasp.

The mother-daughter’s diagnosis was confirmed by Abhishek on Twitter who also informed that the two will be quarantining at home while he and his father will “remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise.”