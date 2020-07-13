Day not far when Kashmir will be free from clutches of Indian occupation, says PM Imran

PM maintains that Pakistan will continue to support the Kashmiris' right to self-determination till it is liberated. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan paid tribute to the Kashmiris on Monday for laying down their lives for freedom as they "continue to fight and defy a Hindutva supremacist regime" which is focused on wiping out the Kashmiri people.

The prime minister in his message on Kashmir Martyrs' Day, while saluting the Kashmiris for their continued struggle against the illegal and barbaric Indian occupation of the occupied territory said, “The shuhada of 13 July 1931 were the forefathers of today's Kashmiri resistance,” PM Imran tweeted.

“Their descendants have, generation after generation, laid down their lives for freedom and today they continue to valiantly fight and defy a Hindutva Supremacist regime bent on demographic engineering to wipe out the Kashmiri people and their identity,” he added.

The prime minister added that Pakistan will continue to support the Kashmiris' right to self-determination till it is liberated.

“Pakistan has always stood steadfast for the Kashmiri right to self-determination and will continue to support this just struggle till IOJK is liberated from the clutches of Indian illegal occupation. That day is not far,” the premier added.

The Kashmir Martyrs' Day is being observed across the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) today to pay homage to 22 Kashmiris martyred by the troops of Dogra Maharaja on July 13, 1931, for appearing outside the Central Jail in Srinagar in support of Abdul Qadeer who was charged for propelling people to defy the Dogra Rule.

Functions and seminars will be held across AJK to pay tribute to the martyrs on this day.

Kashmiri struggle 'destined to succeed': DG ISPR

Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar in his message for the Kashmir Martyrs' Day, said earlier that the day was "reminiscent of utmost price paid for freedom by brave Kashmiris".

In a statement shared on his Twitter account, the Pakistan Army's spokesperson said: "Every single drop of blood shed, shall not be forgotten or forgiven. Decades of Indian atrocities failed to suppress insurmountable spirit and legitimate freedom struggle, destined to succeed, Inshallah."

Shehbaz Sharif pays rich tributes to resilient Kashmiris

PML-N president in his message on Kashmir Martyrs' Day said the people of the occupied valley were questioning the international community, United Nation and its Security Council when would they get justice.

Shehbaz said the names of those who sacrificed their lives fighting for freedom from the Dogra Regime under the British Rule, would be written in golden letters in the history.

"This resilience by 22 Muslims, who embraced martyrdom to complete the call for prayers, the Azaan, shows that Muslims cannot be defeated or subjugated.

“The roar of freedom struggle of the people of Indian occupied Kashmir still echoes through the occupied valley with full force," he said.

Shehbaz said the suppression by India had worsened in the occupied Kashmir after New Delhi’s illegal annexation and the imposition of a curfew and a total communications blackout since August 5, 2019.

“The people of occupied Kashmir deserve accolades and tribute of the highest order for they braved the brutality and fight every cruelty, tyranny of India with an iron will,” the PML-N leader said, adding these sacrifices by the people of occupied Kashmir are the cornerstone of freedom and can never be forgotten.