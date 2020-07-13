close
Sun Jul 12, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
July 13, 2020

John Cena shares Amitabh Bachchan's picture after Bollywood star tests positive for COVID-19

Mon, Jul 13, 2020

Fans and people from the Indian entertainment industry are sending love and prayers to the members of Bachchan family and wishing them a speedy recovery after they tested positive for coronavirus.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

On Sunday two more members of their family including Aishwarya Rai and her daughter also tested positive COVID-19.

International wrestler and actor John Cena also took to social media to share a picture of the father-son duo on his Instagram account after learning about their illness.



