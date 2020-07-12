Shahid Afridi wishes Amitabh Bachchan speedy recovery after Bollywood star tested positive for Coronavirus

Pakistan’s former skipper Shahid Afridi has expressed his best wishes for veteran Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan, who were shifted to the hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.



Afridi turned to Twitter and said, “Best wishes for @SrBachchan and @juniorbachchan. Hope you recover well and soon.”

Earlier, the Gulabo Sitabo star had tweeted: “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested! [sic]”

Later, Abhishek also turned to social media saying, “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you.”

According to the latest reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aradhya have also contracted the coronavirus.