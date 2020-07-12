Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu are fit: Riddhima refutes rumours about their corona diagnosis

Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu are fit; Riddhima refutes rumours that they have contracted Covid-19

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has refuted the reports that her mother Neetu Kapoor and brother Ranbir Kapoor have tested positive for coronavirus, saying “We are fit We are good. Stop spreading rumours.”



Shortly after Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were diagnosed with Coronavirus, a number of rumours surfaced on the internet that other high-profile B-town celebrities have also contracted the virus.

Riddhima, daughter of late star Rishi Kapoor, also turned to Instagram and shared screenshot of the viral tweet that reads Neetu and Ranbir have tested positive.

She refuted the news and dubbed it fake. She wrote, “Attention seeking ??? Least verify/clarify ! We are fit We are good! Stop spreading rumours ! #lunatics #fakenews.”

The viral tweet reads as “Confirmed: #RanbirKapoor #NeetuKapoor #KaranJohar also test Positive for Covid-19. #AgastyaNanda, Grandson of #AmitabhBachchan attended Birthday party hosted by #RiddhimaKapoor.”

