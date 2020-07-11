Sheriff’s department believes ‘no foul play’ at work in rescue efforts for Naya Rivera

With rescue operations for the safe return of Naya Rivera currently underway, the Ventura County Sherriff’s office gave a statement to reporters and spoke about the current updates. Its representative Eric Buschow believes, “There are no signs of foul play, there are no signs of anything wrong besides a tragic accident.”



As of last Thursday, the search efforts of Naya were transformed into a full-blown rescue and recovery operation as the actress has been presumed dead by this point.



The Sherrif’s office claims, “We have switched to a search and recovery mode, but this does not change the efforts. Nor does it “change the gusto, and we will push forward with the search operation. The goal is to bring Ms. Rivera home to her family.”

Currently, more than 80 people have joined in the search party with hordes of helicopters, boats, ATV vehicles, and professional ground personnel working to locate her.