Naya Rivera’s son tells detectives she ‘jumped in the water and didn't come back up’

After a long and exhaustive search by the police of the entire California lake perimeter where Naya Rivera was last seen with her four-year-old, the search has reportedly been called off.

Her little boy spoke to detectives recently, claiming that his mother “didn't come back up” to the boat again after she “jumped in the water.”

For the unversed, Naya and her son went on a boating trip about 20 miles from Valencia where she grew up. However a short swim later, she did not come back to shore.

The police revealed that at around 4:48 pm, an alarm was sounded after another boater saw a little boy alone. According to the police, an adult sized life-jacket was also found at the scene and appears to belong to Naya.

During the initial investigation, Naya’s four-year-old son revealed that his mother went swimming in the lake but never returned back. Currently, the police’s hands are tied in regards to grappling with the underlying circumstances behind Naya’s disappearance because it is very “challenging” to interrogate a child.

The spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, Captain Eric Buschow, spoke to detectives and according to a report by Meaww, he was quoted saying, “Approximately three hours after they left the dock another boater out on the lake discovered the boat drifting with the [son] on board asleep.”

“So they contacted the rangers and began an investigation and we've been actively searching for the mother since that time. We have both aerial search going on and our dive team as well. Indications are that we believe she did go to the lake. At this point, it's still a search and that's what we know up to this point.

“The [son] said that he had been swimming with his mother and that she got back in the boat and her mum didn't. 'We know that the [boy] had a life vest on, there was another adult life vest found on the boat.”

“You can imagine it's somewhat challenging interviewing a three-year-old and getting those kinds of details. We're going on the belief that she did go in the water, and we've not been able to locate her. This may well be a case of drowning.”

The spokesperson also claimed that officials currently are not aware of the depth or conditions a person could face near the waters where her boat was found. “This is a big reservoir, it's deep, these kinds of things happen. We don't know all the circumstances. Investigators are working on that, getting as much information as possible."