Kanye claims his anti-abortion, anti-vaccine sentiments are in line with ‘the word of God'

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's parenting and motherhood philosophies have begun to clash ever since he announced his devotion to God and reaffirmed his Christian faith. However, even with all this in tow, Kim has remained silent and stood by her husband’s side in the wake of his recent remarks.

During an interview with Forbes back on Tuesday, Kanye repeatedly bashed the non-profit organization Planned Parenthood for being a ‘Satanic baby-killing cult’ hell-bent on smiting families across America.

During his interview, Kanye also spoke about his weighing doubts regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and how it might be the ‘mark of the beast’.

He said, “It’s so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralyzed… So when they say the way we’re going to fix [COVID-19] is with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious. That’s the mark of the beast.”

Planned Parenthood recently gave a public reply to Kanye’s allegations, claiming, "Black women are free to make our own decisions about our bodies and pregnancies, and want and deserve to have access to the best medical care available.”

“Any insinuation that abortion is Black genocide is offensive and infantilizing. The real threat to Black communities' safety, health, and lives [stem] from lack of access to quality, affordable health care, police violence, and the criminalization of reproductive health care by anti-abortion opposition.”

Despite raging uproar, Kim Kardashian has continued to remain silent about the issue even though she has been known to be a public advocate for Planned Parenthood and even took her children to get whooping cough vaccination in the past.

Back in 2017, Kim met with the president and chief executive of Planned Parenthood Los Angeles, Sue Dunlap. Over the course of their meeting on KUWTK, the reality TV star touched upon the organization and the services they provide.

She was previously also quoted saying, “The perception of Planned Parenthood is that it is an abortion clinic; that is nothing what it is like. Hearing that first hand [women's stories] really made it real for me.”