Filming of 'Friends' reunion episode to start in August, reveals David Schwimmer

"Friends" fans are eagerly waiting for update on the special reunion episode of the iconic sitcom.

The filming of the show was delayed due to the coronaviurs pandemic earlier this year.

In a recent interview, David Schwimmer who played Ross Gellar in the "Friends", has revealed that shooting for the much loved reunion episode of the much loved sitcom will start in August.

It was earlier announced that the special episode will be aired on May 27 but the plan was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the actor hinted that the reunion might happen in August.

"I can tell you that we are hoping to shoot (the reunion) in August, in mid-August, but honestly, we will do it when it’s safe."

The actor said the live audience element makes the entire thing tricky, but they were "obviously not going to risk anyone’s health by doing this."

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer were originally going to shoot for the Friends reunion special on March 23-24 at the Friends' soundstage, Stage 24 of the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, important entertainment events have either been delayed or even canceled. Whether it be Olympics 2020 or even the MET Gala 2020, nothing has been able to break through the virus.

HBO Max in a statement shared, "We want to share some background information about the production dates for the upcoming unscripted Friends reunion special for HBO Max. As was previously reported, production is delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This means that the special will not be available on the streamer on Day 1 of launch. But it is coming!"