Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has stated that the provincial government will hold an inquiry against Federal Minister Ali Zaidi for his “irresponsible” statements regarding the Joint Investigation Report related to Lyari gangster Uzair Baloch.

Murad, who was speaking to the media after his appearance before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), stated that procedure would be followed if it has been substantiated that Zaidi has hurt the case, adding that “law will take its course” and "Murad Ali shah will not investigate the matter".

Earlier, at the start of the media talk journalists posed the questions to the Sindh CM regarding the claims made by Ali Zaidi to which he responded by saying: “Please do not speak of Ali Zaidi, people give him stuff on the gate unsigned.”

“Someone comes at night on a motorcycle, hands him a paper and from the next day he starts telling everyone about it,” said CM Murad. He was recalling an interview in which Zaidi had shared details of how he had gotten hold of the JIT’s that he presented in the National Assembly.

Murad then started explaining the Uzair Baloch case which has grabbed headlines ever since Zaidi’s speech in the NA in which he alleged that Pakistan Peoples Party had supported the criminal.

The CM stated that Lyari gangster was arrested by the Rangers and they took him into their custody for 90 days under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). He further explained that the Sindh government at that time had formed a JIT to probe Uzair after a request was made by the Rangers.

“JIT was also formed under the ATA, it was headed by a senior superintendent of the police,” explained Shah. He added that it included members from the police’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), special branch, Inter-Services Intelligence, Intelligence Bureau, Sindh Rangers and Military Intelligence.

Murad further explained to the reporters that the JIT had seven members and the head of the JIT submitted its report to the home department with “original signatures”. He also informed that the same report was also submitted to the court.

'JIT released due to political pressure'

The Sindh CM said that the provincial government had decided not to release the report on the advice of the advocate general of criminal prosecution department. He further stated that the official had advised against releasing the report because those mentioned in it could become alert.

“Unfortunately, Ali Zaidi showed irresponsibility. The provincial government released the report due to the political pressure,” he said.

When CM Murad was further pressed on his decision to release the report due to political pressure, he stated that they had decided to release it because there was no official stamp to show which one was official and had created a lot of confusion in the media.

“This environment was created and now he [Ali Zaidi] should give answers. He should have said before that someone gave the document to him on a motorcycle,” said CM Murad.

He added that if the minister would have stated this earlier then the provincial government would not have published the JIT, adding that he would have rather “laughed over It”.

'Ali Zaidi helped the accused'

Murad further fired a broadside and stated that Zaidi’s “irresponsibility” led to the accused in the case to become “alert”. He further added that now the minister was claiming that there are three JITs and clarified once again that there was only one JIT.

To further prove that the documents obtained by the minister were fake, he explained that Zaidi’s “photocopy” of the JIT showed that there were "four signatures" and also included a signature of an official from the CID, which he stated had been abandoned in 2015 and reformed into the CTD.

“In 2015, CID’s name was changed to CTD and the original JIT has CTD written on it. I don’t know from where they are making things up,” said CM Murad.

The CM recalled how the minister had shared in the TV show how he had obtained the documents.

“He in some programme has revealed that someone came on a motorcycle an gave his guard [the document] and left. Now Allah should give them a brain that a responsible person in such an important case does something like that,” said the CM Murad

“The amount of irresponsibility Ali Zaidi has shown from that I feel, again this is my opinion, that they intend on favouring the accused there is no other explanation for it,” said CM Murad

“There were seven members in the JIT, not six as the federal minister had said. He does not know anything.”

‘PPP creating doubts on authenticity’

Later, the minister tweeted that the officially released JIT of Nisar Morai has only been signed by five out of six members on each page, but only four out of six on the last page.

“PPP wants the world to accept it!”

He also blamed the PPP for creating doubts on the authenticity of the reports he had shared.

“Uzair Baloch JIT has 4 signatures out 6 members. It also clearly states on pg 2 that’s its in 2 parts,” Zaid said.

The Sindh and federal governments have been at a war of words since Ali Zaidi spoke about Uzair Baloch's case in the National Assembly.

On Tuesday, Zaidi had asked Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed to take suo motu notice on the Uzair Baloch’s JIT report released by the Sindh government, saying the original report had been tampered with.

Meanwhile, the Sindh govt questioned the authenticity of Ali Zaidi’s original JIT report on Uzair Baloch. The Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab claimed that Ali Zaidi had no official documents.