Tue Jul 07, 2020
July 8, 2020

Taapsee Pannu thrilled to return to film set after three months of lockdown

Wed, Jul 08, 2020
Taapsee Pannu thrilled to return to film set after three months of lockdown

Taapsee Pannu returned to the shoot of her upcoming film amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to this, India was under a complete lockdown for almost three months. 

Taapsee, sharing a sneak peek of the first day of her shoot,  uploaded a picture from insider her make-up vanity room.

"Let's do this. #BackToWork," Taapsee captioned the image.

While a lot of television artistes have returned to work, Taapsee is one of the fist Bollywood stars to resume shooting.

A few days ago, TV actresses such as Anita Hassanandani and Nia Sharma were seen shooting for the finale of drama serial Naagin 4.

Meanwhile, a number of  Bollywood producation houses announced earlier that they will commence shooting of films  over the next couple of  months. 

Subsequently, the Akshay Kumar-starrer Bellbottom  will go on floors in August.

