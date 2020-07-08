Taapsee Pannu thrilled to return to film set after three months of lockdown

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Taapsee Pannu returned to the shoot of her upcoming film amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior to this, India was under a complete lockdown for almost three months.
Taapsee, sharing a sneak peek of the first day of her shoot, uploaded a picture from insider her make-up vanity room.
"Let's do this. #BackToWork," Taapsee captioned the image.
While a lot of television artistes have returned to work, Taapsee is one of the fist Bollywood stars to resume shooting.
A few days ago, TV actresses such as Anita Hassanandani and Nia Sharma were seen shooting for the finale of drama serial Naagin 4.
Meanwhile, a number of Bollywood producation houses announced earlier that they will commence shooting of films over the next couple of months.
Subsequently, the Akshay Kumar-starrer Bellbottom will go on floors in August.