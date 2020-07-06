'We've lost a talented actor': Farhan Akhtar after trailer of Sushant Singh's last movie releases

Farhan Akhtar on Monday paid tribute to Sushant Singh after the trailer for the late actor's last movie "Dil Bechara" was released.

Fans and people from the entertainment industry also paid homage to Sushant who committed suicide last month.

Taking to Twitter, Farhan said, "Just watched #DilBecharaTrailer .. it does of course remind us that we’ve lost a talented actor way too soon but it also brings a smile to the face with it’s charming, bittersweet feel .. my best wishes to @CastingChhabra & the team. Look forward to it Smiling face with smiling eyes."



Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara is a love story involving two cancer patients, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi.

It's a Hindi adaptation of the popular novel The Fault in Our Stars by John Green.