Katrina Kaif sends love, sweet birthday wishes to her fitness partner Yasmin

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, who is in self-isolation with sister Isabelle Kaif amid the coronavirus pandemic, penned down a sweet birthday note for her friend, fitness partner and Pilates instructor Yasmin Karachiwala.



Taking to Instagram, the Sooryavanshi actress shared their photo-based video and wrote, “Dear Yasy it’s ur big birthday ....just your presence always make everything seem better, your positivity, your good advice, you always challenge yourself, if I can do it , you can do it better and faster.”

Katrina further said, “I’m so lucky to have u as my fitness partner and friend. I hope we are together forever.”



Calling Yasmin her sunshine, the Bharat actress wrote, “I know u call me “ your sunshine ” but ...... YOU are my sunshine @yasminkarachiwala.”

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar.

The film was slated to hit the screens in March, however, it was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. Now the movie will hit the theatres on Diwali this year.