Priyanka Chopra pays tribute to Saroj Khan, saying she fulfilled her 'teenage dreams'

‘Many of my teenage dreams came true when she choreographed me,” Priyanka pays tribute to Saroj Khan

Priyanka Chopra Jonas paid rich tribute to veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan, who passed away on Friday, saying ‘Many of my teenage dreams came true when she choreographed me in Agneepath’.



Taking to Twitter, the Sky Is Pink actress shared a throwback photo of Saroj and wrote, “Many of my teenage dreams came true when she choreographed me in Agneepath.”

“Taskmaster, perfectionist, innovator, trendsetter, genius... Saroj ji was many things to many people,” she further said.

Priyanka said “To me, she'll always be an institution that defined an era of dancing with abandon, emotion & passion.”

She also prayed for the departed soul, saying “May the heavens dance to your tune Masterji... #RIPSarojKhan.”

Saroj, who is known as the mother of dance/choreography in Bollywood, passed away on Friday morning two weeks after she was admitted to a hospital over breathing issues.