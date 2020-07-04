Aishwarya Rai remembers Saroj Khan in heartfelt tribute: 'You will truly be missed'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan came forth penning a heartfelt tribute for veteran Bollywood choreographer, Saroj Khan, who passed away on Friday due to cardiac arrest aged 71.

Rai posted a picture from her famous movie Taal wherein she can be seen standing besides the late dance guru.

She captioned the picture, "ALL my Love Always too, Saroj ji. May your Soul Rest in Peace. Much respected, admired and adored as our Dance Guru in our Film Industry...truly a Legend...Such a privilege to have had so many memorable experiences dancing under your guidance...THANK YOU for All your Duas and Blessings always... and so much LOVE.You will truly be missed. Prayers and much Strength to all your family."

Khan mentored a plethora of actresses and produced iconic Bollywood numbers. She was lovingly called 'Masterji' by her industry fellows.

The late choroegrapher was admitted to a hospital on 20th June due to breathing issues.