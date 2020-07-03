Kate Beckinsale says she's dating younger men to annoy trolls

Kate Beckinsale continues to draw criticism on social media for dating younger men.

She is trolled online even when she posts something which has nothing to do with her love life.

The actress was recently attacked by a troll when she shared a picture with her cat.

Se decided to shut down the troll and she did it with an epic reply which her fans are loving.

It was not for the first time the English actress has been criticised by social media trolls and media for dating younger guys.

Earlier, she was trolled for dating 26-year-old "Saturday Night Live" comedian Pete Davidson, and recently 22-year-old musician Goody Grace.

The latest comment targeting the actress was written on video which showed Beckinsale having fun with her cat.

She captioned the video as, "Nightclubs are closed but we have googly eyes and mostly it’s the same except less risk of illness and no one has wee’d all over the ladies loo seat".

An Instagram user wrote in the comments, "Why do you keep dating guys that could be your children?."

Beckinsale hit back at the fan, saying "every relationship I have had has been solely to annoy you".