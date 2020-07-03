Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shut Sussex royal charity down

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have started to shut down their Sussex royal charity, as reported by E!News.



According to various outlets, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have filed the official documents to close down the charity, while further cementing their exit from the royal family.

Just as news of their closing charity came to light, it was also noted that Harry's global initiative Travalyst had removed the "His Royal Highness" title from their website in reference to the Duke of Sussex.



Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior members of the royal family earlier this year, and moved to Los Angeles in pursuit of a more private and independent life.

They got the nod of approval from Queen Elizabeth II when she announced an exit plan for the couple. As part of the agreement, it was revealed, "The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family."



In late March, Harry and Meghan shared their final post from the Sussex Royal Instagram account.

"As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues," the couple wrote, referencing the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. "Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You've been great!"

"Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another," they added.



Harry and Meghan founded another charity in LA named Archewell, under which they plan to "do something of meaning, to do something that matters."

"Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of 'Arche'—the Greek word meaning 'source of action'. We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name," Meghan and Harry went on to share with the outlet. "Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon."