Prince Harry forgoes HRH title amid Meghan Markle’s legal tussle with the press

Prince Harry’s recent act of relinquishing HRH titles from his official website has been met with resonating encouragement from the couple’s fans.

The HRH title relinquishment was previously agreed upon by both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following their pre-Megxit arrangement with the Queen.

As of now, Prince Harry’s official website for environmental tourism, Travelyst has officially dropped his HRH title on their website. It previously claimed to be "headed by HRH The Duke of Sussex” however, now it reads that it is "headed by The Duke of Sussex.”

This news was previously made public by the prince following his past conference for Travalyst. His statement read, “The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.”

Albeit this move might be reportedly hard for the prince to endure, he has been keeping his spirits up and is slowly becoming a part of American society.

