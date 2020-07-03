Katrina Kaif shows off her photography skills, shares adorable pictures

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, who is in self-isolation with sister Isabelle Kaif amid the coronavirus pandemic, flaunted her photography skills and shared the adorable photos on Instagram.



The Sooryvanshi actress turned to photo-video sharing app and shared pictures of a book, nature, her guitar, cloudy sky and others in her story.

She wrote, “Beautiful things I saw today….”

Katrina also shared a dazzling photo of Isabelle.

In the last, Katrina shared a beautiful photo of her and wrote, “I hope you liked my pictures. I took all of them from home. There is beauty all around if we look.”

Check out Katrina’s photography below.

On the work front Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryvanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. The film was set to release in March but postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the movies will likely be released on Diwali.