'Meghan Markle's court revelation to have a major impact on Prince Harry and Queen's relations'

Meghan Markle's court revelation that she felt "unprotected" by the British royal family is expected to have a major impact on Prince Harry's relations with Queen Elizabeth, local media reported.

The remarks about the royal family were part of documents filed in London High Court as part of her legal action against a newspaper.

Meghan is suing publisher Associated Newspapers over articles The Mail on Sunday printed last year which included parts of a handwritten letter she had sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018.

Commenting on the matter, Royals Editor Camilla Tominey said that the court case would hang on whether Meghan had intended to make the letter to her father public.

"What impact is it going to have on Prince Harry's relationship with the Queen?" Camilla questioned.

"I think the Queen is going to be seeing those headlines this morning and frankly feel devastated at this idea that they weren't supportive," The Mirror quoted her as saying.