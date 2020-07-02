Royal expert says Prince William ‘hurt’ over Prince Harry’s royal split

With Megxit making global headlines,Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship has been under constant watch, for even tiny hints towards a possible brotherly rift.

As per recent reports, Megxit appears to have affected Prince William a lot more than prying eyes have been privy too.

According to recent reports, a documentary detailing the life of the prince will be aired on True Royalty TV titled, Prince William - A Monarch in The Making and will be presented by one of the most leading royal correspondents, Roya Nikkahah.

Editor-in-chief of True Royalty TV, Nick Bullen spoke to Fox News regarding an inside source who claims to know Prince William’s exact feelings regarding the royal split.

“I’m told he was really hurt when Harry chose to step away from the full-time royal title. They’ve been great friends. Really close brothers. Harry is one of the few people that William could really turn to because he knew what it was like to be in that goldfish bowl. So, I understand he was very hurt when he left.”

As per Bullen, Prince William tried time and time again to convince Prince Harry not to leave the royal family, however, it appeared as though the younger brother had already made up his mind.

“When it became apparent that Harry wanted this sort of more part-time royal role, William was very clear … that there wasn’t an option for a part-time role. You’re either in or you’re out. And I think … the documentary shows the strength of character that William has. It’s about duty first.”

During the brothers' meeting at the Queen’s Sandringham estate, Prince William reportedly made it clear to his brother, that there was no middle ground to tread following his decision.

The source explained, “I understand the message to Harry was, ‘You’re either in or you’re out,’” Bullen claimed. “‘We’ll still be brothers. We’ll still love each other. [But] in terms of that full-time royal role, you need to make a decision.’ So I think William was one of the tough ones at the summit, but it’s because of that sense of duty.”

However, “Part of this role and part of this job, this family, being under the pressure that it’s under, inevitably stuff happens,” he said at the time. “But look, we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment but I’ll always be there for him and I know he’ll always be there for me.”

With time it appears as though the brothers' relationship is slowly patching up. “I’m told by people who know them well that the relationship is getting back on track,” said Bullen. “They’re speaking to each other, they’re having Zoom calls with each other. You talk about the new normal, they’ve got their new normal. And as William said earlier this year, Harry will always be his brother.”

“He put his arm around him for most of his life. He felt he wasn’t able to do that [now]… But I think as it has happened with lots of families with this COVID lockdown period, [it] has made people reevaluate what is important to them. And I think they both know that their relationship is hugely important.”