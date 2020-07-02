close
Wed Jul 01, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
July 2, 2020

Dia Mirza calls out BJP leader over his insensitive remarks about viral picture from Kashmir

Bollywood

Web Desk
Thu, Jul 02, 2020

Dia Mirza on Wednesday called out  Bharatiya Janata Party's spokesman for his insensitive comments on a picture of a Kashmir kid whose grandfather was killed by Indian forces.

Sambit Patra had shared the picture, which is drawing ire on social media, with a sarcastic comment that read "PULITZER LOVERS?"

Dia Mirza retweeted the BJP spokesman's remarks and asked "Do you not have an iota of empathy left in you?"

Hundreds of Twitter users liked her reaction to the insensitive remarks by the BJP leader.

