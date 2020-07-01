Terry Crews riles up the internet again over 'black lives better' tweet

Terry Crews had earlier riled up the internet as well when he tweeted about Black supremacy

Famed actor Terry Crews has sparked yet another controversy after giving his two cents about the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor was under fire after he made an insensitive tweet saying after the movement comes to an end, black lives shouldn’t be held above other races.

“If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology. We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter,” he tweeted.

Social media users soon hit back at his claims saying the BLM movement is all about equality amongst all races.

Martin Luther King’s daughter Bernice King too denounced his statement as she responded saying: “We’re so far from that bridge, Terry #BlackLivesMatter is, in part, a rallying cry and a protest slogan to galvanize people into doing the justice work needed to derail the deaths, dehumanization and destruction of Black lives that racism causes. Justice is not a competition.”

He had earlier riled up the internet as well when he tweeted about Black supremacy.

“Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth,” he said.

He later clarified his statement saying: “I was not saying Black supremacy exists, because it doesn’t. I am saying if both Black and Whites don’t continue to work together– bad attitudes and resentments can create a dangerous self-righteousness. That’s all.”