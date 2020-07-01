Mehwish Hayat pens down heartfelt birthday note for filmmaker Uzma Zakaria

Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat penned down a heartfelt note for friend and filmmaker Uzma Zakaria on her birthday.



Sharing some sweet photos with Uzma, the Load Wedding actress wrote, “Happy birthday Ujmaaaaa Jakariaaaa!!!.”

“You can always tell when two people are best friends because they're always having wayyyy more fun than it makes sense for them to be having.”

“Having those weird conversations and thinking if anyone heard us, we would be put in a mental institute.. kind of sums up our relationship! Lol I really feel that it isn’t easy to find someone who is smart, has great sense of humour, charisma, intelligence and wit all in one but guess what .. You’re lucky to have found me!,” Mehwish teased the friend.



The actress further wrote, “Before you’re totally wound up I want you to know that you’re special and I truly cherish our bond. Thank you for being you and All the best in every step you take in your life Journey and may it be filled with love, success, blessings and abundance (Ameeen).”

On the work front, Mehwish Hayat will be been in Nadeem Baig’s directorial London Nahi Jaunga alongside Humayun Saeed.