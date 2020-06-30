Mark Wahlberg reveals shocking allergy test results, says he's 'allergic to everything’

Mark Wahlberg has shared a health update recently with his fans wherein he has revealed that he is allergic to almost everything.

The actor shared a photo of his back with bumps after an allergy test on Monday with the caption, “It only took me 49 years to realize I’m allergic to almost everything.”

Many of Wahlberg's star buddies took a jab at hnis picture, including Chris Pratt who commented, "I’m no doctor, but based on the inflammation near the puncture marks it looks like you’re allergic to getting poked by needles."



Meanwhile, Mario Lopez offered a simple, “Same.”

His nephew, Jeff Wahlberg, asked, “what if u found out u were allergic to wine?”

Golfer Justin Thomas had the answer, writing: “If you end up being allergic to wine, I call dibs on the cellar!”

On the other hand, Kat McNamara wrote, “Welcome to the club. If you need creative alternatives, happy to share…”