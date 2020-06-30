Kim Kardashian celebrates her billionaire status with husband Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has celebrated her newly anointed billionaire status with her rapper husband Kanye West, silencing split rumours with a dreamy date.



Reality TV star, 39, has reportedly sold a $200 million stake in her cosmetics business to the French beauty company Coty. The amount is valued one fifth of the company, this means the entirety of KKW Beauty is believed to be worth $1 billion alone, excluding all of Kim's other business ventures.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star would be joining her husband, rapper Kanye West, who was reported to be a billionaire earlier this year.



On Sunday, the KKW Beauty mogul was spotted out in Malibu with her husband. Both the stars were looking gorgeous while enjoying the moments together.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star rocked a vibrant new hairdo. Specifically, while donning a bright orange crop top and snake skin-patterned pants. She was mask-free for the outing and sported bright red locks for the date.

Kanye donned golden camouflage sweater with black trousers and a neon orange hoodie around his face to protect himself and others from Covid-19.



Coty recently paid $600 million for a majority (51%) stake in Kim's half-sister Kylie Jenner's beauty company.